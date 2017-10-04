Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Latest Photos Will Get You Excited

Coming soon 😍😍😍😍 #cleancityinitiative #adarpoonawalla @aliaabhatt @varundvn @dharma2pointo @natasha.poonawalla A post shared by Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have paved their way to become one of the most loved onscreen pairs of all time. Starting from their debut film Student of the Year, followed by back to back hits including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath ki Dulhania, the actors have reunited and will now be seen together in I Hate Love Storys fame director Punit Malhotra’s next project.Even though it isn't clear whether it's a film or an advertisement, the fact that the two will share the screen space again is exciting enough to get the viewers excited.In an interesting social media post, Varun and Alia shared a glimpse from their latest shoot. While Alia looks gorgeous in a red cold shoulder dress, Varun can be seen flaunting a quirky cowboy look.Varun captioned the photograph as, “Back on set with #dharma and @aliaabhatt. 4.0”Given their flawless chemistry and charming looks, some fans also tout them to be the next SRK-Kajol pair of Bollywood.On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal andVarun is basking in the success of Judwaa 2 . Both the actors, in fact, have quite a busy schedule in the months to follow.