Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Wrap Raazi shooting

Alia Bhatt's fans are surely going to miss her pictures from the sets of Raazi in Kashmir as the actress has wrapped the shoot of the film today. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film stars Vicky Kaushal opposite the "Kapoor & Sons" star.The actress, who had been sharing her lovely photographs with fans ever since the film went on floors in July, took to social media to give this new update on the film."Schedule WRAP! Happy happy faces at the end of a 40 day outdoor! Team RAAZI 💙💙 @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar @JungleePictures," she wrote.Her co-star Vicky too shared his excitement with fans on Twitter and thanked the team for supporting him throughout the film's journey."Its a picture wrap for me.TY team #Raazi for dis lovely journey 😘❤️ @meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @karanjohar @JungleePictures," he posted.Karan Johar, who is serving as one of the producers on the project, congratulated the cast for "finishing this mammoth and hugely productive shoot".While, Alia will be seen playing a Kashmiri woman, Vicky will essay the role of an army officer in the espionage thriller, based on Harinder Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat'.The film will hit theatres on May 11, 2018.