Alia Bhatt's Family Has The Sweetest Congratulatory Messages For Her Best Actress Win

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt congratulated his 'little big girl' Alia Bhatt for her big win at the Filmfare Awards, and gave her some words of wisdom.

Alia won the Filmfare Best Actor Award (Female) for her performance as a Bihari immigrant in Udta Punjab. The 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards was held here on Saturday night.

Mahesh tweeted: "Alia, once you become fearless life becomes limitless. Congratulations to you my little big girl!"

Her sisters Pooja and Shaheen also lauded her skills as an actor, and said that it is the "beginning of many more to come".

"Bravo gorgeous, brave one! This Alia is the beginning of many more to come," tweeted the actor-filmmaker Pooja.

Besides her family, Alia's colleagues also congratulated her fo the big win.

Actress Athiya Shetty posted: "Congratulations to this bundle of talent Alia! Every time I see her perform, I message her saying 'But how?!'. May there be many more."

Her Udta Punjab co-star Shahid Kapoor, who won the Best Actor (Male) award, also said that she deserved the award.