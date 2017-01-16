Alia Bhatt's Family Has The Sweetest Congratulatory Messages For Her Best Actress Win
Her father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja and Shaheen were elated over Alia's victory.
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt congratulated his 'little big girl' Alia Bhatt for her big win at the Filmfare Awards, and gave her some words of wisdom.
Alia won the Filmfare Best Actor Award (Female) for her performance as a Bihari immigrant in Udta Punjab. The 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards was held here on Saturday night.
Mahesh tweeted: "Alia, once you become fearless life becomes limitless. Congratulations to you my little big girl!"
@aliaa08 Once u become fearless life becomes limitless. Congratulations to u my little big girl!! pic.twitter.com/Ypn63hPyXp
— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 15, 2017
Her sisters Pooja and Shaheen also lauded her skills as an actor, and said that it is the "beginning of many more to come".
"Bravo gorgeous, brave one! This Alia is the beginning of many more to come," tweeted the actor-filmmaker Pooja.
Bravo gorgeous,brave one! This,@aliaa08 is the beginning of many more to come! https://t.co/3Hrmvri7EI
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 15, 2017
"Well, maybe it started that way. As a dream, but doesn't everything. Those buildings. These lights. This whole city. Somebody had to dream about it first. And maybe that is what I did. I dreamed about coming here, but then I did it." - Roald Dahl Over the last 4 years I've watched as my sister has soared higher than I ever thought was possible. Everything does start with a dream, but Alia's dream was a dream so big that it was her reality before she even had it. My pride knows no bounds. My sister is my heart and I can't wait to witness all that she is yet to be. @aliaabhatt
Besides her family, Alia's colleagues also congratulated her fo the big win.
Actress Athiya Shetty posted: "Congratulations to this bundle of talent Alia! Every time I see her perform, I message her saying 'But how?!'. May there be many more."
Her Udta Punjab co-star Shahid Kapoor, who won the Best Actor (Male) award, also said that she deserved the award.
Recommended For You
- World RecordSubstitute Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Imrul Kayes Sets World Record
- in the netHow Bed-ridden Sumit Became 'Crazy Sumit' of Kiss-and-Run Videos
- wedding bellsYogeshwar Dutt's Golden Gesture, Accepts Re 1 as Dowry
- down and outAustralian Open 2017: Out-Of-Sorts Halep Becomes First Major Casualty
- Koffee With Karan 5Priyanka Chopra's Honest Confessions Will Shock You