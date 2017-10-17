All Is Not Well In Shweta Tiwari's Married Life? Husband Abhinav Kohli Clarifies
Shweta became a household name after her role of Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She got married to Abhivav in July 2013. The couple welcomed their first child, Reyansh, in November last year.
When Shweta Tiwari tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli after her ugly separation from ex-husband Raja Chaudhary, her fans thought the actress had taken a right step.
However, now rumour has it that all is not well between Shweta and her second husband, Abhinav. If a report in Indian Express is anything to go by, the two are said to be dealing with major issues in their married life.
A report in Bombay Times also suggested that the duo was having a lot of fights over Abhinav’s career. “They are having a lot of opinion clashes about Abhinav’s career and Shweta’s success as an actress,” the daily quoted a close friend of the couple saying.
When Indian Express contacted Abhinav to know if the reports were true, he said, “I really don’t want to comment on this matter. We do not want to create much ado about anything. I just want to say all is fine.”
