All Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Characters Are Close to Reality, says Aatish Kapadia

Mumbai: As popular television series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is coming back after 10 years on public demand, the writer and producer of the show Aatish Kapadia said that the characters are inspired by many real life characters that he observed in his family and neighborhood.

Aatish was present here on Thursday along with the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Sathish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, among others to meet the media and unveil the promo of the show.

Talking about bringing back the magic of Sarabhai family on digital platform screen after ten years, Aatish told media here, "All Sarabhai characters are close to reality. Some of them are my relatives, some from neighbor. Of course in my writing I have exaggerated them, turned them into a mad character but I think people can relate with them because they are real."

While the evening was very entertaining for everyone as all the actors played their character on stage to create a live magic and madness of the Sarabhai family.

New characters are introduced in the new season of the show and they are Aishwarya Skhuja who willA play the daughter of Maya and Indrabadan Sarabhai and a child actor to play the son of Monisha and Sahil.

According to the producer Jamnadas Majethia, "our show is starting from May 16 where on very Tuesday on Hotstar mobile app we will air the main show and on every Friday we will showcase a gig based on each character of Sarabhai family."