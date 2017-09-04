All Singham Copyrights Are With Us: Rohit Shetty
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty clarifies that all titles, copyrights and trademarks relating to the Singham franchise belong solely to Reliance Entertainment. Rohit is currently busy with Golmaal Again.
A file photo of Rohit.
Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Saturday issued a statement clearing the air around the next instalment of Bollywood film franchise Singham, saying any film entity reporting to make Singham 3 is inaccurate.
The statement read: "We would like to inform once again and reiterate that all titles, copyrights and trademarks relating to the Bollywood Singham franchise belong solely to Reliance Entertainment in its whole. News of any other production house or film entity reporting to make Singham 3 or any feature film on Singham is inaccurate and baseless."
The statement was issued after reports about actor Sunny Deol replacing Ajay Devgn in the franchise created a buzz.
Director and producer Shetty also said: "Yes all copyrights are with us to make any films as part of the Singham franchise as well as use the name in the film titles, hope this clears the recent rumours on the same."
At the moment, Shetty is busy with Golmaal Again.
