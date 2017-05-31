DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
All Three Khans Are Great Actors, Enjoyed Working With Them: Manisha Koirala
Image: Yogen Shah
New Delhi: Actress Manisha Koirala has in the past worked with Bollywood's three superstar Khans in films like Dil Se.., Khamoshi: The Musical and Mann. She says she enjoyed working with them.
Manisha featured in Khamoshi - The Musical with Salman, in Mann with Aamir and in Dil Se.. with Shah Rukh.
"All the three Khans are great actors. All three are superstars... I loved and enjoyed working with them. They are good people," Manisha told reporters here.
The 46-year-old actress is all set for her comeback film Dear Maya, releasing on Friday. She will be seen in a de-glam look for the role of a middle-aged lady looking for love.
Asked about the de-glam look sported by actresses who are making their comeback, Manisha said: "You (people) will decide what is a trend. I didn't do this because of a trend. I did this because the script was brilliant."
