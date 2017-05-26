Allu Arvind Seeks Injunction Against the Release of Raabta

Chennai: Producer Allu Arvind of Geetha Arts on Thursday sought an injunction against the release of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta, which is slated to hit the screens on June 9, over copyright infringement.

Arvind claims the story of Raabta is very similar to his Telugu film Magadheera.

"This is to inform to the large public that we, Geetha Arts the original makers of Magadheeraa felt through various sources including the trailer and publicity material that the Hindi film Raabta is being remade violating the copyrights," Arvind said in a statement.

He further added that they have approached a Hyderabad court seeking an injunction against the film's release.

"The Hyderabad civil court issued a notice to 'Raabta' producers and posted the matter for June 1 to decide whether 'Raabta' should be permitted to release," he said.

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan, Magadheera is the story of two estranged lovers meeting in another life.

Raabta, directed by Dinesh Vijan, also stars Kriti Sanon.