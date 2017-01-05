Alvira Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi And Other Celebrities Attend Film Producer Abis Rizvi's Funeral

Film producer and builder Abis Rizvi, 49, — one of two Indians killed in the recent New Year's terror attack in Istanbul — was given final farewell in Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, a gunman opened fire at people celebrating New Year at a nightclub in Istanbul early on Sunday, claimed at least 39 lives and injured over 69.

Rizvi's body reached Mumbai at 5 am after it was flown in from Turkey.

As media reports suggest, his body was taken to the Rizvi house, Meena Mahal near Almeida Park in Bandra, before it was shifted to Rehmatabad Qabrastan. At Rehmatabad Qabrastan, the producer was buried next his younger brother.

After his death news was announced, various celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rizvi, who produced the 2014 film Roar.

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi said: "Devastated by the death of my friend Abis Rizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an Istanbul nightclub."

Actress Raveena Tandon tweeted: "Abis, we shall miss you RIP my dearest friend. We love you. You leave a deep gap in our hearts and lives."

Salman Khan's sister Alvira was seen at the funeral.

Resul Pookutty also attended Abis Rizvi's funeral.

(With inputs from IANS)