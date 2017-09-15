Always Admired Avatar, Titanic: Varun Dhawan

: Actor Varun Dhawan says he admires director James Cameron's work in Avatar and Titanic.Varun, who will be seen in Judwaa 2, is excited about Terminator 2 in 3D. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Cameron is releasing the 1991 film in 3D."I'm really looking forward to the film as it has one of my favourite actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and director Cameron whose films I have always admired like Avatar and Titanic," Varun said in a statement.The actor also extended his support to the #1SmallStepforCancer campaign to advance emergency fundraising for child cancer. The campaign was initiated by 1SmallStep Foundation in association with Rotary Club of Mumbai Queens Necklace."Child cancer is a very dreadful experience not just for the child and their family but for the society. I request everyone to participate and build this Emergency Fund to help 1000 children from low income families," he said.