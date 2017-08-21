Always Dreamt of Being a Celebrity Showstopper: Kriti Sanon

She started her career as a model and actor Kriti Sanon says the backstage madness and walking the runway gave her the confidence to face the camera.The 27-year-old actor, who was the showstopper for designer Arpita Mehta on the final day of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017, says she always dreamt of becoming a celebrity showstopper."It has been a great journey from being model to a celebrity showstopper. It is nice to come back to the ramp and meet a lot of my friends. The backstage madness and the adrenaline rush is still the same."When I was modelling, I always knew I wanted to be an actor. Modelling groomed me for acting and gave me a lot of confidence. I always used to dream about being a celebrity showstopper," Kriti said.Arpita's collection titled "Midnight Muse" was a sensuous line crafted in silk, chiffon, Tabi silk and georgette moulded into feminine silhouettes.Embellishments were the highlight on the garments, as an assortment of thread work, 3D appliques, along with sequins dazzled on the creations.