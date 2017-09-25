Always Motivated by Roles That Alleviate Women: Tamannaah Bhatia on Queen Telugu Remake

: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been roped in for the Telugu remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen, says roles that put the spotlight on women empowerment motivate her."Queen is an interesting film and I have always been motivated by roles that help alleviate women empowerment in some form. I am very excited to be helming the Telugu version and can't wait to start shooting next month. This is the first time I'm working with Neelakanta Reddy (director) and I'm sure together we will create magic on the 70 mm screen," Tamannaah said in a statement.The Hindi movie, which was directed by Vikas Bahl, is also being remade in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.The Telugu film will be produced by Manu Kumaran under the banner of Mediente Films with National award winner Reddy in the director's chair.The remake is scheduled to go on the floors on October 25. It will release mid-2018.