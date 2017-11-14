GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amazon Bags Rights to Make Lord Of The Rings Television Series

The company has acquired the global television rights to "The Lord of the Rings", based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien.

IANS

November 14, 2017
Amazon Bags Rights to Make Lord Of The Rings Television Series
A still from Lord of The Rings.


Los Angeles: Amazon on Tuesday announced it is making a multi-season series based on fantasy novels "Lord of the Rings".

The company has acquired the global television rights to "The Lord of the Rings", based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The Amazon Prime Original will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros Entertainment, read a statement.

"'The Lord of the Rings' is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen," said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Scripted Series, Amazon Studios.

"We are honoured to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth."

Set in Middle Earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding "The Fellowship of the Ring". The deal includes a potential additional spin-off series.
