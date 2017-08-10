GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amber Rose to Get Restraining Order Against Khalifa's Mother

Amber Rose is furious with Wiz Khalifa's mother after she had brought their differences into the courtroom.

IANS

Updated:August 10, 2017, 11:36 AM IST
Amber Rose to Get Restraining Order Against Khalifa's Mother
Image: Instagram/ Amber Rose
Los Angeles: Model-actress Amber Rose is reportedly gearing up to get a restraining order against her former mother-in-law Katie Wimbush-Polk, mother of rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Rose is "furious" with Khalifa's mother after she had brought their differences into the courtroom and made "untruthful accusations" that claimed Rose called Wimbush-Polk an "unfit grandmother" in a profanity-laced phone call, reports tmz.com.

Khalifa's mother had also said that Rose blamed her for the death of the rapper's sibling Dorien, who died in February from complications from lymphoma.

"Amber believes it's just a revenge lawsuit because Katie can't let go of the fact Amber left her son three years ago, and Katie has tried to make Amber's life a living hell ever since the split," the source said.
