1-min read

Ameesha Patel Being Slammed for This Photo Explain How Trolls Are Ruining the Internet

Even though it was a basic post, Ameesha was cruelly trolled.

News18.com

Updated:October 31, 2017, 6:51 PM IST
Image: Ameesha/Instagram
When actress Ameesha Patel decided to share an update of an early morning shoot little did she know she’d be trolled mercilessly on social media.

Ameesha had shared an ordinary photo on her official Instagram account to state that she woke up at 5am to gear up for a shoot scheduled for 7am.

When u have a 7 am shoot and have been up by 5 .. already sleepy .. need some caffeine 🙈🙈🙈🙈

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on



Even though it was a basic post, Ameesha was cruelly trolled throughout the day.

While some users were genuinely keen on knowing more about her upcoming project, others showed no qualms in slut-shaming her. You can read the scathing reaction in the comments section.

7 am shift .. shoot time .. someone give me some caffeine boost ..🙈🙈

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on



Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai  which went on to be a blockbuster. She also won win critical praise for her performance in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The actress was later seen in HumraazHoneymoon Travels Pvt LtdThoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Race 2.
