Amid Breakup Rumours Are Deepika-Ranveer Holidaying in London?
Earlier, rumors were rife that the star-couple has parted ways due to Deepika’s Hollywood innings and distance taking a toll on their romance.
Image; Yogen Shah
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in London together, putting their separation rumours to rest. Earlier, rumors were rife that the star-couple has parted ways due to Deepika’s Hollywood innings and distance taking a toll on their romance. Some sources stated that Ranveer wants to settle down with wedding vows while Deepika wants to focus on her ever-glorious career. While some went on to say that Ranveer has started dating someone else and their relationship is done and dusted.
However, to bring all rumor mills to a standstill, the hot couple arrived with Ranveer clinging to Deepika at the Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Both of them are in London and there are pictures doing rounds on social media that confirm the same.
Although the duo has not shared any pic on their official accounts, let us take you through these posts that came from the who’s who and fans and spill beans on the couple’s current location. Ranveer Singh is attending a wedding in London with Anil Kapoor and the pics throw in the energy Ranveer carries.
Karan Johar posted this pic two days back featuring Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan.
Credit: @Karan Johar
While Amar Alyas – a UK-based lawyer posted his fan moment with Ranveer:
Along with the party animal’s party hard style:
At the same time, a fangirl of Deepika Padukone shared a pic on her Instagram which has got the rumor mills buzzing that the duo might be secretly holidaying on the sides of their other engagements in London.
However, to bring all rumor mills to a standstill, the hot couple arrived with Ranveer clinging to Deepika at the Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Both of them are in London and there are pictures doing rounds on social media that confirm the same.
Although the duo has not shared any pic on their official accounts, let us take you through these posts that came from the who’s who and fans and spill beans on the couple’s current location. Ranveer Singh is attending a wedding in London with Anil Kapoor and the pics throw in the energy Ranveer carries.
Karan Johar posted this pic two days back featuring Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan.
Credit: @Karan Johar
While Amar Alyas – a UK-based lawyer posted his fan moment with Ranveer:
"..Always find reasons to laugh, it may not add years to your life, but will surely add LIFE to your years.." Stay blessed @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/0i1gR7KK3k— Amar Alyas (@amaralyas2013) September 11, 2017
Along with the party animal’s party hard style:
I can only say tht @RanveerOfficial is unbelievable! Real energy and positivty. What an amazing dancer! Why didnt God mke more souls like RS pic.twitter.com/hLogiUCp33— Amar Alyas (@amaralyas2013) September 10, 2017
At the same time, a fangirl of Deepika Padukone shared a pic on her Instagram which has got the rumor mills buzzing that the duo might be secretly holidaying on the sides of their other engagements in London.
Haha! Aww how cute <3 #Deepveer pic.twitter.com/0chQiOhDFf— RanveeriansWorldwide (@RanveeriansFC) September 9, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli the 'Friend' & Dhoni the 'Mentor' Behind My Success: Chahal
- Official: Tata Nexon Arrives at Dealerships, Launch on September 21
- 5 Indian Attires You Would Want To Steal From Aditi's Wardrobe This Festive Season
- Danielle Wyatt Receives Twitter Wrath After Misspelling Virat Kohli's Name
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses