There is no denying the fact that Bollywood and controversies go hand-in-hand. After writer Apurva Asrani accused Kangana Ranaut of taking the screenplay and dialogues credit for Hansal Mehta’s Simran, filmmaker Ketan Mehta has held her responsible for hijacking his project on Queen of Jhansi. The director has even taken legal course to stop the makers of Kangana's film from continuing the project.

Ironically, another filmmaker has accused Ketan of hijacking his project by making a film on Dashrat Manjhi.

As it turns out, Mehta - who is crying foul over Kangana hijacking his project – might also be guilty of the same crime with his film Manjhi: The Mountain Man. Filmmaker Ajitpal Singh claims his debut film was based on Dashrat Manjhi – The Mountain Man. Going by what Ajitpal told CNN-News18, Ketan not only went ahead and directed the project, but also roped in Nawazuddin Siddiqui - the same actor who had agreed to work on Ajitpal's film.

"When everything was falling in place, we were trying to get in touch with him. He didn’t respond. Maybe he was not there. But few days later, I read in the newspaper about Ketan Mehta doing a film called Manjhi: The Mountain Man. And that Nawaz was playing Manjhi. So now that reminds me of that time. It’s ironical that its happening to Ketan today,” Ajitpal said.

According to Ajitpal, Ketan learnt about the subject when he was pitching his script to producers at NFDC Film Bazar in 2010. Although he admits that his film titled Chota Aadmi then, was totally different from Ketan’s depiction of Manjhi- The Mountain Man, Ajitapal holds him responsible for his film being stuck even when Guillermo Arriaga – the screen writer of Amores Perros and 21 Grams and Michael Goldenberg – the writer of acclaimed film Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - decided to come on board as producers.

"Gullermo gave an interview to Variety magazine at Rain Dance Film Festival that his second film as producer is going to be Ajitpal's Manjhi."

He added that actress producer Deepa Sahi sent an email to Guillermo the next day, threatening him that if he to touches this project, they'll file a court case against him.

While Ajitpal has already moved on to his next project, Ketan continues to fight the same battle to reclaim his film on the Queen of Jhansi.