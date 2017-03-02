Amish's Autographed Copy Of Immortals Of Meluha Could Be Yours; Here's How

Indian literature is immensely versatile. Be it fiction, non-fiction and poetry, our rich and diverse literature has so much to offer to everyone and can cater to diverse groups.

Amidst thousands of books that are being churned out by small-scale and iconic publishing houses, once-in-a-nail-bitingly-long while, there comes a book that's more than just a story, it is like a shooting star.

One such ‘star’ is Amish's Immortals of Meluha -the first book in his iconic Shiva trilogy which created history of sorts due to its immense popularity. Intriguingly portraying the story of Shiva and his battle against the Chandravanshi's along with the Meluhans, this book universally captured everyone's imagination and made Lord Shiva’s story human.

Amish proved to be a successful writer in his very first attempt as he triumphed in his efforts to reflect Shiva's conflicts in the most palpable, humanized way. Meluha went on to become a rage and rightfully so as multiple editions had to be printed to keep up with the sale across languages.

While we acknowledge all its commercial success and glory, the real victory of Amish lies with the fact that this book revolutionized the world of contemporary Indian literature in many ways. Along with pleasing the intellects of regular readers, this book garnered the attention of non-readers and helped them take baby steps into the world of letters.

The movie rights of the bestseller has been bought by Karan Johar and while there hasn’t been any official announcement on the film,fans of the book are eagerly looking forward to see one of their favourite stories unfold on the big screen.

