Big B, Aishwarya Rai, Naseeruddin Shah Attend Om Puri's Chautha

Om Puri, the veteran actor who delivered spell-binding performances in Hindi movies as well as in various British film died on January 6. The last rites of the actors were performed the next day. Married twice, the late actor's second wife Nandita Puri organised his 'chautha' recently.

Amitabh Bachchan came for his late friend's 'chautha' along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai

Om Puri's close friend Naseeruddin Shah also attended the remembrance along with his wife Ratna Pathak Shah. Naseer and Om were fast friends right from their college days.

Shabana Azmi was also amongst the attendees, along with her sister Tanvi Azmi.

Other guests included renowned actors Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Divya Dutta.

Veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Prem Chopra also paid their tributes.

Director David Dhawan was also present.

(All Images by YOGEN SHAH)