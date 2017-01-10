»
1-min read

Big B, Aishwarya Rai, Naseeruddin Shah Attend Om Puri's Chautha

News18.com

First published: January 10, 2017, 5:32 PM IST | Updated: 12 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Big B, Aishwarya Rai, Naseeruddin Shah Attend Om Puri's Chautha
Image: Yogen Shah

Om Puri, the veteran actor who delivered spell-binding performances in Hindi movies as well as in various British film died on January 6. The last rites of the actors were performed the next day. Married twice, the late actor's second wife Nandita Puri organised his 'chautha' recently.

Amitabh Bachchan came for his late friend's 'chautha' along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai

amitabh

abhishekaish

Om Puri's close friend Naseeruddin Shah also attended the remembrance along with his wife Ratna Pathak Shah. Naseer and Om were fast friends right from their college days.

naseer

Shabana Azmi was also amongst the attendees, along with her sister Tanvi Azmi.

shabana

Other guests included renowned actors Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Divya Dutta.

pankaj

supriya

divya

gulshan

nandita

Veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Prem Chopra also paid their tributes.

randhir

prem

Director David Dhawan was also present.

david

karanvir

(All Images by YOGEN SHAH)

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.