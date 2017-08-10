GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Begins The Shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9

The most loved and respected mega star of Bollywood – Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the reality game show watched by every viewer globally.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2017, 4:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Begins The Shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9
Image: Amitabh Bachchan/ Twitter Account
The biggest reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its ninth season that too after 2 years. The most loved and respected mega star of Bollywood – Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the reality game show watched by every viewer globally.

Before beginning the first episode, a ritual was held on the set followed by Amitabh Bachchan getting ready to begin shoot. The actor took to a microblogging site to and shared some glimpses of the set with a caption, “T 2509 - KBC on !! 2 back to back rehearsals.. and then to another studio for प्रार्थना की शुद्धता ! just back ।। and now Ef की शुद्धता".




Similarly, after completing day 1 of shoot, the actor shared some more images caption that’s said, “2510 - Just back from work ! and a day filled with reliving 17 years of KBC and my term with it .. 17 years !! goodness that is a lifetime.”



Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.