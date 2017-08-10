Amitabh Bachchan Begins The Shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9

T 2509 - KBC on !! 2 back to back rehearsals .. and then to another studio for प्रार्थना की शुद्धता ! just back ।। and now Ef की शुद्धता pic.twitter.com/5cd8XR7sOq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2017

The biggest reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its ninth season that too after 2 years. The most loved and respected mega star of Bollywood – Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the reality game show watched by every viewer globally.Before beginning the first episode, a ritual was held on the set followed by Amitabh Bachchan getting ready to begin shoot. The actor took to a microblogging site to and shared some glimpses of the set with a caption, “T 2509 - KBC on !! 2 back to back rehearsals.. and then to another studio for प्रार्थना की शुद्धता ! just back ।। and now Ef की शुद्धता".Similarly, after completing day 1 of shoot, the actor shared some more images caption that’s said, “2510 - Just back from work ! and a day filled with reliving 17 years of KBC and my term with it .. 17 years !! goodness that is a lifetime.”