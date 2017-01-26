Amitabh Bachchan Calls Sairat a 'Marathi Wonder'

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised last year's Marathi romantic drama Sairat and called it a "wonder".

The film starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar has been directed by Nagraj Manjule. The film was released on April 29 last year and it became a sleeper hit.

"Oh ...!! and saw the film Sairat, the Marathi wonder.. what a great cinematic experience... what a movie," Bachchan wrote on Twitter alongside the poster of the film. Sairat will be remade in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Punjabi, Malayalam and Tamil.

The remake rights for the Hindi version of the film has been acquired by Karan Johar.