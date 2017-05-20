Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will not be hosting the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Rumours were abuzz that former Miss World will be replacing her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan in the ninth edition of the popular quiz show. Quashing all speculations, show's producers confirmed that no such information has been given out by them.

The producers said, "We do not know where this information is coming from. Bachchan Saab is special for KBC And no one can replace them. We will not be able to give any further information on this."

According to TV source, the name of Madhuri Dixit was also being discussed as KBC Season 9 host. The source was quoted saying, "Mr Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya is among those who has been approached to take over as quiz master for season nine. The channel is in talks with both Madhuri and Aishwarya."

Well, looks like the producers of the show are still keen on keeping Amitabh Bachchan as the face of the game show. Bachchan has been associated with the show for a long time now. However, for the third season actor, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Bachchan, as the latter fell ill.