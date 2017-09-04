Amitabh Bachchan Crosses 29 Million Followers on Twitter

T 2535 - 29 MILLION on Twitter .. एक ज़माना था जब केवल 1 ही ने हमारे tweet को देखा था !! आज २९ million ! सब आपलोगों की कृपा है pic.twitter.com/XJI623DajO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 2, 2017

MuMegastar Amitabh Bachchan, the most followed Indian actor on Twitter, now has a fan following of 29 million on the micro-blogging platform.The 74-year-old, who has given hits like Sholay, Deewar, Black and Piku, is ahead of actors Shah Rukh Khan (27.6 million), Salman Khan (25.1 million), Aamir Khan (21.8 million), Priyanka Chopra (18.9 million) and Deepika Padukone with 20 million.On Saturday night, Amitabh expressed his excitement."29 million on Twitter. There was time only one person saw my tweet and today 29 million! It is because of all of you!" he tweeted. He added that he was looking forward for his next milestone -- 30 million followers.The Wazir actor is very active on social media platforms and uses the medium to share updates about his personal and professional lives.Amitabh is currently busy with two films -- 102 Not Out and Thugs Of Hindostan. He will share screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out. The two will be working together after over two decades.Thugs of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.An adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.