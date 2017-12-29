Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Tractor, Excavator For Cleaning Versova Beach; See Pics



T 2755 - The joy of gifting for a cause as noble as the one I did today is the most satisfying experience of life .. !! Gifted an Excavator and a Tractor for Versova Beach clean up .. !! pic.twitter.com/j5DLLndE9s

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 28, 2017



Week 115 - Marine Litter chronicle.



Our dear @SrBachchan gifted us a Jungli excavator and tractor by @escortsgroup



Today the engines were fired by him. Love and love and love for holding our hands tight. Sir , you are a torch of light in this fight to #BeatPollution . pic.twitter.com/0PKSG46Cvx



— Afroz Shah (@AfrozShah1) December 28, 2017



: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has gifted environmentalist Afroz Shah an excavator and a tractor for cleaning up Versova beach here.Amitabh, who is a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, on Thursday shared a series of photographs from the beach.(Image Courtesy: Twitter/Afroz Shah)"The joy of gifting for a cause as noble as the one I did today is the most satisfying experience of life! Gifted an excavator and a tractor for Versova Beach clean up," Big B captioned the images.Shah shared the images too, saying it's a gift from a "dear friend". "Our dear Amitabh Bachchan gifted us a Jungli excavator and tractor by Escorts Group. Today the engines were fired by him. Love and love and love for holding our hands tight. Sir, you are a torch of light in this fight to beat pollution," Shah tweeted.This is not the first time a celebrity has lent his support for the beach clean up. Previously, actors like Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza have supported the cause.