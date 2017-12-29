GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Tractor, Excavator For Cleaning Versova Beach; See Pics

Amitabh, who is a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, on Thursday shared a series of photographs from the beach.

IANS

Updated:December 29, 2017, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Tractor, Excavator For Cleaning Versova Beach; See Pics
Image Courtesy: Twitter/Afroz Shah
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has gifted environmentalist Afroz Shah an excavator and a tractor for cleaning up Versova beach here.

Amitabh, who is a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, on Thursday shared a series of photographs from the beach.



amitabh
(Image Courtesy: Twitter/Afroz Shah)

"The joy of gifting for a cause as noble as the one I did today is the most satisfying experience of life! Gifted an excavator and a tractor for Versova Beach clean up," Big B captioned the images.

Shah shared the images too, saying it's a gift from a "dear friend". "Our dear Amitabh Bachchan gifted us a Jungli excavator and tractor by Escorts Group. Today the engines were fired by him. Love and love and love for holding our hands tight. Sir, you are a torch of light in this fight to beat pollution," Shah tweeted.





This is not the first time a celebrity has lent his support for the beach clean up. Previously, actors like Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza have supported the cause.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php