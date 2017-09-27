Amitabh Bachchan Happy With Inclusion Of Real Life Heroes On KBC

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is glad that his TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is giving a platform to real life heroes "to come forward and talk about their initiatives and seek more participation from viewers across the country".Lawyer and activist Afroz Shah will be on the hot seat for a special episode Nai Chah Nai Rah to raise awareness and pledge support to the cleanliness drive at Juhu and Versova beaches. The episode will air on Friday on Sony Entertainment Television."This year, KBC is inviting many unsung real life champions who have helped or contributed towards betterment of our society. The show becomes a national platform all those heroes to come forward to talk about their initiative and seek more participation from viewers across the country to help them achieve their ambition," Amitabh said in a statement."Afroz's work is exemplary and we as a team thought of extending support in our own way. Next time you find Juhu beach unusually clean, please thank Afroz and his team for their cleanliness drive. I would urge everyone in the country to help Afroz clean one beach at a time," he added.Afroz intends to clean up 19 beaches across the city. Amitabh, along with the show's team, gave Afroz two tractors and an excavator.Talking about it, Afroz said: "My heart goes out and I have a deep sense of gratitude, respect love for what the team has done for me."