Amitabh Bachchan Has a Special Message For Fans On His Birthday
A special message from Big B for his fans and loved ones.
As Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 75th birthday, the legendary actor took to Twitter with a special message for his fans. Since quite some time now, Big B has maintained a ritual of greeting his fans every Sunday as they gather outside his Juhu bungalow.
In a series of tweets, Big B expressed gratitude and thanked his fans for all their love, support and wishes.
"The affection of greeting for the 75th, displayed over several mediums, overwhelms me .. a thank you shall never be enough," he wrote.
In another tweet, he explained how hard work is the most important aspect of living.
Big B has always been active on social media- from sharing inside stories from film sets to sharing life quotes, the superstar knows how to keep the magic alive.
T 2574 - The affection of greeting for the 75th, displayed over several mediums, overwhelms me .. a thank you shall never be enough pic.twitter.com/BH6d9JgsHW— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2017
T 2574 - नियति ने एक और वर्ष दे दिया है - साँस लेने के लिए ।। नियति का निर्णय, आशीर्वाद । साँस तो हमें ही लेना पड़ेगा । BPKSNLJS🙏🙏🌺 pic.twitter.com/DPT2gqBE9O— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2017
T 2574 - BPKSNLJS : bina parishram ke saans nahin lee ja sakti .. बिना परिश्रम के साँस नहीं ली जा सकती pic.twitter.com/QMmPhYNXMg— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2017
