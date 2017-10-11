GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Has a Special Message For Fans On His Birthday

A special message from Big B for his fans and loved ones.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2017, 7:23 AM IST
As Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 75th birthday, the legendary actor took to Twitter with a special message for his fans. Since quite some time now, Big B has maintained a ritual of greeting his fans every Sunday as they gather outside his Juhu bungalow.

In a series of tweets, Big B expressed gratitude and thanked his fans for all their love, support and wishes.

"The affection of greeting for the 75th, displayed over several mediums, overwhelms me .. a thank you shall never be enough," he wrote.







In another tweet, he explained how hard work is the most important aspect of living.




Big B has always been active on social media- from sharing inside stories from film sets to sharing life quotes, the superstar knows how to keep the magic alive.
