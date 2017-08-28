Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Other Bollywood Celebrities Hail PV Sindhu
Bollywood stars extend their love and support to Indian shuttler PV Sindhu who lost to Japanese seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles final on Sunday.
PV Sindhu in action in the BWF WC Final. (Getty Images)
Sindhu won the silver medal, losing to Japanese seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles final on Sunday. Fourth seed Sindhu lost 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 against the Olympic 2016 bronze medallist Okuhara.
Here's how celebs reacted on Twitter:
Amitabh Bachchan: P.V. Sindhu you made India proud… You are a champion… Spirit, guts, endurance... For me you won... Never gave up.
T 2529 - #Sindhu , #Pvsindhu1 .. you made India proud .. you are a Champion .. spirit, guts, endurance .. for me you won .. never gave up pic.twitter.com/gSKIWJ70vO— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 27, 2017
Hema Malini: Congratulations Sindhu on winning the silver medal -- you put up a great fight and you have done us proud.
Congratulations Sindhu on winning the silver medal - u put up a great fight & u have done us proud👏— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 27, 2017
Shoojit Sircar: True India will shine high when women take over.. and they are doing it... P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Salute.
True India will shine high when women take over.. and they are doing it .. P.V. Sindhu and Saina Salute...— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) August 27, 2017
Sonu Sood: Sindhu... You are a winner. India salutes you. What a match.
Sindhuuuuuuu.. You are a WINNER ..🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 India SALUTES you🏆🏆🏆🏆 @Pvsindhu1 ..what a match 💪— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 27, 2017
Randeep Hooda: No losers here. Sindhu a winner and Nozomi Okuhara a champion. This is epitome of sports other than cricket. Thriller.
No losers here #Sindhu a winner & #NozomiOkuhara a #Champion this is epitome of #SportsOtherThanCricket #Thriller #2017BWC @Pvsindhu1 👏👏👏👏👏👏— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 27, 2017
Anupam Kher: Jai Ho. Sindhu second Indian to win silver at World Championships.
Jai Ho.🇮🇳. PV Sindhu second Indian to win silver at World Championships https://t.co/X940ujaF5f— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 27, 2017
Onir: Congratulations for a magnificent game Sindhu. Sindhu loses thrilling final, finishes with silver.
Esha Gupta: What a superb player, beauty with ease... Sindhu making us proud.
What a superb player, beauty with ease.. #Sindhu making us proud 💪🏽 @Pvsindhu1— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 27, 2017
