Amitabh Bachchan Is Not Heading to Hollywood Anytime Soon
Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in Hollywood with 2003 film The Great Gatsby, but he is not heading to the West anytime soon. The megastar says he has no offers from the foreign shores at the moment.
Many Indian actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur are crossing borders, and making a mark in Hollywood.
Ask Big B about this, and he says he has no plans to venture out to the foreign shores.
"There are no projects that have come my way, so the answer is no," Amitabh told us over an email from Mumbai.
The Great Gatsby, directed by Baz Luhrmann, also featured Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Tobey Maguire. Amitabh plays the brief role of Meyer Wolfsheim.
Last year, Amitabh got critical acclaim with Pink, a movie about issues that women face. The actor says he believes "that the reward for me in my film 'Pink' is really a reward for the issue that 'Pink' so impressively depicted."
