GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan is Just Fine; There Has Been No Accident, Says the Actor

Late on Thursday night, the 75-year-old actor took to Twitter to dismissed the reports, saying "there has been no accident and I am well."

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2017, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan is Just Fine; There Has Been No Accident, Says the Actor
File photo of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has refuted reports of a car accident after PTI reported that the actor had a miraculous escape in Kolkata last week when one of the rear wheels of his Mercedes got detached.

Late on Thursday night, the 75-year-old actor took to Twitter to dismiss the reports, saying "there has been no accident and I am well."

“I am informed by concerned well-wishers and media, that I had a close escape from a car accident in Kolkata... that is incorrect... there has been no accident... I am well,” Bachchan tweeted.




Bachchan had visited Kolkata on an invitation from the state government for the inaugural programme of the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival.

A senior official at the secretariat confirmed the incident to PTI on Wednesday night, saying, "The wheel on the left rear-end of the Mercedes carrying Bachchan got detached from the vehicle on Dufferin Road when he was going to the airport to catch a flight for Mumbai on Saturday morning."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Padmavati Row: Deepika Padukone Calls India Regressive; Swamy Calls the Actor 'Dutch'

Padmavati Row: Deepika Padukone Calls India Regressive; Swamy Calls the Actor 'Dutch'

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES