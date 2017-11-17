Amitabh Bachchan is Just Fine; There Has Been No Accident, Says the Actor
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has refuted reports of a car accident after PTI reported that the actor had a miraculous escape in Kolkata last week when one of the rear wheels of his Mercedes got detached.
Late on Thursday night, the 75-year-old actor took to Twitter to dismiss the reports, saying "there has been no accident and I am well."
“I am informed by concerned well-wishers and media, that I had a close escape from a car accident in Kolkata... that is incorrect... there has been no accident... I am well,” Bachchan tweeted.
T 2713 - I am informed by concerned well wishers and media, that I had a close escape from a car accident in Kolkata .. that is incorrect .. there has been no accident .. I am well .. pic.twitter.com/FLUnlRiIH6— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 16, 2017
Bachchan had visited Kolkata on an invitation from the state government for the inaugural programme of the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival.
A senior official at the secretariat confirmed the incident to PTI on Wednesday night, saying, "The wheel on the left rear-end of the Mercedes carrying Bachchan got detached from the vehicle on Dufferin Road when he was going to the airport to catch a flight for Mumbai on Saturday morning."
