Amitabh Bachchan is Just Fine; There Has Been No Accident, Says the Actor

T 2713 - I am informed by concerned well wishers and media, that I had a close escape from a car accident in Kolkata .. that is incorrect .. there has been no accident .. I am well .. pic.twitter.com/FLUnlRiIH6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 16, 2017

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has refuted reports of a car accident after PTI reported that the actor had a miraculous escape in Kolkata last week when one of the rear wheels of his Mercedes got detached.Late on Thursday night, the 75-year-old actor took to Twitter to dismiss the reports, saying "there has been no accident and I am well."“I am informed by concerned well-wishers and media, that I had a close escape from a car accident in Kolkata... that is incorrect... there has been no accident... I am well,” Bachchan tweeted.Bachchan had visited Kolkata on an invitation from the state government for the inaugural programme of the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival.A senior official at the secretariat confirmed the incident to PTI on Wednesday night, saying, "The wheel on the left rear-end of the Mercedes carrying Bachchan got detached from the vehicle on Dufferin Road when he was going to the airport to catch a flight for Mumbai on Saturday morning."