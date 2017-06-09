Amitabh Bachchan Lauds the Modern Style of Filmmaking

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been busy working on Thugs of Hindostan, has lauded the modern style of filmmaking.

Amitabh on Thursday night tweeted: "Modern filmmaking is a delight to be a part of... So special to see the degree of professionalism and care. 'Thugs Of Hindostan' brings that."

T 2449 - Modern film making is a delight to be a part of .. so special to see the degree of professionalism and care .. TOH brings that !! pic.twitter.com/lUMRs3b9pG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 8, 2017

Thugs Of Hindostan also stars superstar Aamir Khan. This will be the first time the two stars will be seen sharing screen space.

Amitabh is also busy with 102 Not Out, which also stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out will release on December 1 and will be clashing with Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu.

The film features Amitabh as a 102-year-old and Rishi as his 75-year-old son. The makers aim to wrap up the shoot by July.

102 Not Out is based on writer-director Saumya Joshi's successful Gujarati play by the same name. The film is a sweet story of the relationship between a father and a son and the duo will also speak a few lines in Gujarati in the film.

Amitabh and Rishi, who will be seen sharing screen space after two decades, have previously worked in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and Kabhi Kabhie.