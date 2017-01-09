Amitabh Bachchan May Lend Voice For Ghazi

Chennai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan may lend his voice for the Hindi version of Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu starrer upcoming war drama Ghazi, a source said.

"The makers have initiated talks with Amitji. His voice will be used to narrate some crucial part of the story. He's yet to give his nod," a source from the film's unit said.

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film is about the mysterious sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi off India's eastern seaboard during the 1971 war.

The film is partially based on the book Blue Fish, penned by Sankalp himself.

While Rana will be seen as a naval officer, Taapsee will be playing a refugee.

The film has also been made in Telugu, and the makers plan to approach Jr. NTR to make him lend his voice.