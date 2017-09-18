GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Death Of Arjan Singh

Amitabh Bachchan expresses his sorrow on Marshal Arjan Singh's Death.

IANS

Updated:September 18, 2017, 8:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Death Of Arjan Singh
Amitabh Bachchan expresses his sorrow on Marshal Arjan Singh's Death.
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday condoled the death of the "iconic" Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh.

Tweeting a news story, Big B wrote: "Epitome of valour and dignity. Most decorated. Prayers in tribute."



Amitabh, who played an Army officer in films like Major Saab and Lakshya, described Arjan Singh as "iconic, valiant and most decorated son of India".

Arjan Singh, who led the air operations in the 1965 war with Pakistan, died in New Delhi on Saturday. He was 98.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES