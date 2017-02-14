Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor Come Together for Ayan Mukerji's Dragon

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Dragon.

In the film, to be directed by Ayan Mukerji, Bachchan will be playing a pivotal role.

"He has given his nod for the film. It's a full-fledged role and not a guest appearance. It's an important role. He will begin shoot this year itself," sources said without giving details of Bachchan's role.

This is the first time that the megastar and Ranbir will be teaming up for a film.

The Piku star has worked with Ranbir's father and actor Rishi Kapoor in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Naseeb, Ajooba among others.

Dragon is said to be superhero film which has a mythological backdrop and Ranbir's character has powers to emit fire.

The Wake Up Sid helmer is reportedly planning a three-film franchise of Dragon, but only if the first part succeeds.

The 74-year-old star will be next seen in Ram Gopal Varma's "Sarkar 3" that releases on April 7. After that, he has Vijay Krishna Acharya's "Thugs of Hindostan" in which he will for the first time share screen space with Aamir Khan.

Ranbir, meanwhile, has Jagga Jassos and the biopic on Sanjay Dutt which will be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.