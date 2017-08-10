GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Relives 17 years of KBC Association

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' first aired in 2000 hosted by Amitabh, which was also his first appearance on the small screen.

IANS

Updated:August 10, 2017, 8:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Relives 17 years of KBC Association
File photo of Amitabh Bachchan. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is bringing back Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), says he got to relive the 17 years of his association with the popular reality TV game show.

The 74-year-old cine icon took to his blog on Wednesday and shared a few photographs from the show's set.

He wrote: "Just back from reliving 17 years of the start of KBC and my association with it. What a journey and what an experience not just for me but indeed for many."

The Piku star says that 17 years is almost a lifetime.

"Cannot believe that it has actually happened," he added.

Amitabh also wrote on his Twitter account: "Just back from work! and a day filled with reliving 17 years of 'KBC' and my term with it 17 years! Goodness, that is a lifetime."




KBC first aired in 2000 hosted by Amitabh, which was also his first appearance on the small screen. KBC initially offered contestants the chance to win up to Rs 1 crore. The top prize has now gone up to Rs 7 crore.

On the acting front, Amitabh is gearing up for Thugs Of Hindustan and 102 Not Out.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.