Amitabh Bachchan Relives 17 years of KBC Association

: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is bringing back Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), says he got to relive the 17 years of his association with the popular reality TV game show.The 74-year-old cine icon took to his blog on Wednesday and shared a few photographs from the show's set.He wrote: "Just back from reliving 17 years of the start of KBC and my association with it. What a journey and what an experience not just for me but indeed for many."The Piku star says that 17 years is almost a lifetime."Cannot believe that it has actually happened," he added.Amitabh also wrote on his Twitter account: "Just back from work! and a day filled with reliving 17 years of 'KBC' and my term with it 17 years! Goodness, that is a lifetime."KBC first aired in 2000 hosted by Amitabh, which was also his first appearance on the small screen. KBC initially offered contestants the chance to win up to Rs 1 crore. The top prize has now gone up to Rs 7 crore.On the acting front, Amitabh is gearing up for Thugs Of Hindustan and 102 Not Out.