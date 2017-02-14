Amitabh Bachchan Respects Young Generation, Says Shoojit Sircar

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in films like Piku and Pink, says the best thing about the megastar -- who is often childlike - respects young talent in the movie industry a lot.

"Every time working with him is like a big opportunity. I would definitely want to work with him again," Sircar said during his visit to the IANS headquarter here on Monday to promote his forthcoming production venture "Running Shaadi".

"Now he (Amitabh) has become very easy with us. He gives us a lot of space to talk to. Earlier we were scared of him, but now he has come down to our level and he talks like that," added Sircar.

He finds the 74-year-old to be like a 'child'.

"He is like a 14-year-old boy. The most important thing about him is that he respects the young generation of filmmakers, writers or actors. He is not like, ‘I belong to an older generation'," he said.

"We have learned a lot from him and keep doing so. He is a fantastic artist to work with," he added.

Earlier, Sircar was rumoured to be making a documentary on the "Agneepath" star. However, he clarified that the film he is making is not a documentary.

"It's not a documentary. I have spent almost 11 years with him. I have been working with him since 2006. This is like a memorabilia which includes his and my interactions. It will take some time to compile it. It's not a documentary," he said.

During his visit, Sircar was joined by the lead pair of Running Shaadi - Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu, and the film's director, Amit Roy.

Sharing his experience about working with Amitabh in "Sarkar 3", Amit Sadh said: "For the first time when I faced him, was when we were shooting for ‘Sarkar 3'.

"For first 5-10 days, I was very petrified. After that, on the eleventh day, I started talking to him and was just clueless as I didn't know what to talk. I just thought that I may say something and will sound so stupid."

Taapsee, who shared screen space with Big B in "Pink", added: "It's unbelievable to receive a text message from Mr Bachchan. That feeling is something."

Even Roy joined in the peppy chat to say, "The only thing common between all of us is that we are all huge fans of Mr Bachchan."

"Running Shaadi" is slated to release on Friday.