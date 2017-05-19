X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor's First Look from 102 Not Out Is Here!

News18.com

Updated: May 19, 2017, 11:01 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor's First Look from 102 Not Out Is Here!
Image: Twitter/Taran Adarsh

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are reuniting onscreen after nearly three decades and the first look of their new film has surfaced online. Titled 102 Not Out, the film has been directed by Umesh Shukla and is based on a Gujarati play by the same name.

The film will see Big B portray the role of a 102-year-old man and father to a 72-year-old Rishi Kapoor. Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the actors' look from the film.

An excited Bachchan and a grumpy Kapoor hints at an entertaining, family drama, exploring the relationship between a father and his son. Umesh Shukla has previously directed much-acclaimed film Oh My God, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. The film was an adaptation of another Gujarati play.

Rishi Kapoor has earlier tweeted his joy of working with Amar Akhbar Anthony costar. He wrote, "Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly!"

The shooting for 102 Not Out has begun in Mumbai and the film is expected to release next year.

First Published: May 19, 2017, 11:01 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.