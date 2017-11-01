Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Stands United, Urges Viewers To Say No To Spoilers

When you give out a spoiler, you become one! #SayNoToSpoilers and watch #IttefaqThisFriday pic.twitter.com/EJQ0Ax2FGL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2017

Thanks a ton @akshaykumar for doing this! For requesting everyone to NOT reveal the spoilers!!! Thank you my friend....#IttefaqThisFriday pic.twitter.com/ryNCS8JBnQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 31, 2017

Revealing the suspense is so not cool! Watch #IttefaqThisFriday in cinemas near you & please #SayNoToSpoilers! pic.twitter.com/2czsFhsQSi — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 31, 2017

Don’t we all hate it when someone reveals the end? I have my plan ready for such spoilers! 👊🏻Watch #IttefaqThisFriday & #SayNoToSpoilers 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/WRRWQSK60S — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 31, 2017

T 2592 - The film 'ITTEFAQ' from dear friends .. https://t.co/aI2GIuYm4u .. and a request to not reveal the end .. no spoilers please !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 26, 2017

Ittefaq, being helmed by the first time director Abhay Chopra, is all set to hit the theaters this Friday.The film which is an official remake of the late Yash Chopra's eponymous 1969 directorial stars Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra in key roles. The film's story revolves around a night when a man is murdered, and both Sidharth and Sonakshi are the suspects. And Akshaye Khanna plays the cop who will stop at nothing to find the truth. While there's nothing worse for a thriller or a murder mystery to have its ending revealed before viewers get a chance to watch the film, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in protecting the film's climax.Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions headlines the film, launched a campaign along with the makers, in order to protect the plot of the film. Titled #SayNoToSpoilers, the campaign has already grabbed the attention of many.Karan took to Twitter to share a small video and said, "I don't spill spoilers, I just spill secrets on my show."He added that as a person who loves cinema, protecting the plot from spoilers is of paramount importance.The star cast of the film also urged the viewers to not reveal the ending of the film. Sonakshi, in fact, collaborated with her father and actor Shatrughan Sinha and released a fun video on the same. "Khamosh to all the spoilers coming your way. Watch #IttefaqThisFriday at a cinema near you and #SayNoToSpoilers #Khamosh #ittefaqnov3," she wrote.Sidharth, too, shared the same message on Twitter and wrote, "I swear to hear no spoilers! Do watch #Ittefaq this Friday & please #SayNoToSpoilers. #3DaysToIttefaq."Quite interestingly, while Bollywood remains divided on most issues, the idea of protecting the film's plot and story resonated with them all. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others extended support to the campaign and unveiled several small video clips to get the attention of their fans.Shah Rukh took to Twitter and shared a video and asked people to not be a spoiler. He wrote, "When you give out a spoiler, you become one!" he wrote.Akshay shared that while it's important to respect every film, the climax and ending of suspense thrillers should be specifically maintained. He also added that one shouldn't reveal the killer's name no matter who he or she is. He teased the fans by saying that he might be in the film and could be the killer too.In an interesting way, Arjun advised his fans to transform into Gunday from Ishaqzaade and flaunt their Tevar when people reveal unnessary plot twists.Anushka wrote, "Revealing the suspense is so not cool! Watch #IttefaqThisFriday in cinemas near you & please #SayNoToSpoilers!""Don’t we all hate it when someone reveals the end? I have my plan ready for such spoilers! 👊🏻Watch #IttefaqThisFriday & #SayNoToSpoilers," Kriti Sanon wrote while saying that if anyone comes to her with spoilers, she's going to shut them up with a Bareilley Ki Barfi.Amitabh Bachchan, too, extended his support and wrote, "T 2592 - The film 'ITTEFAQ' from dear friends .. http://bit.ly/ittefaqse .. and a request to not reveal the end .. no spoilers please !!"Producer and director Aanand L Rai reminded viewers that the responsibility of filmmakers is to make entertaining films, but it's the responsibility of viewers to not reveal the suspense of the film.