When it comes to social media, Amitabh Bachchan is quite an active user. From reminiscing work stories from his past films to remembering his former co-stars, Big B believes in sharing as much as possible with his followers. Recently, the actor posted an adorable vintage photo with his children Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The photo was taken on the sets of Amar Akbar Anthony.

Taken somewhere between 1976-77, the photo features daddy Amitabh kissing his then 3-year-old daughter Shweta and Abhishek (a few months old) sitting on his lap. Big B captioned the image as "40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song 'my name is Anthony Gonsalves"

T 2436 - 40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song 'my name is Anthony Gonsalves pic.twitter.com/bNq8kBTSf7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2017

Released in the year 1977, Amar Akbar Anthony was a family drama directed by Manmohan Desai.

Regarded as one of the classic formula films of the golden era, the film was a story of three brothers who get separated during childhood and are raised in three different faiths. They re-unite in their youth to fight a common villain.

40 years later, Amitabh is still very much active on the acting front and is currently shooting for 102 Not Out along with his Amar Akbar Anthony co-star Rishi Kapoor. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film will see Big B playing the role of Rishi's father.