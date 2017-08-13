GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Shares First Pictures From KBC 9 Sets

The 74-year-old veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan posted the photos from the sets of KBC 9 on his official blog and Twitter page.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2017, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and the megastar shared candid pictures from the sets.

The 74-year-old veteran actor posted the photos on his official blog and Twitter page.



"Back from work. It's late so, more tomorrow. "KBC" engaging well(sic)" Bachchan wrote on the microblogging site.

The actor has been associated with the quiz game for 17 years. The registration for the ninth season started back in June.

KBC first aired in 2000 and was hosted by Bachchan. It also marked his first appearance on Indian television.

The actor went on to host the second season of the show which went on air in 2005.

Season three was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Bachchan made a comeback in front of computer ji with the fourth season and has been serving as the anchor since then.


Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.