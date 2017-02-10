Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sarkar 3 To Hit Theatres on April 7

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer-Sarkar 3 is set to release on April 7 this year.

The third installment in the 'Sarkar' franchise will also star Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Eros Now announced the release date of the movie on Twitter.

Get ready to hear गोविंदा chants once again! Our epic film #Sarkar3 is all set to release on 7 April 2017. @SrBachchan @RGVzoomin pic.twitter.com/yFmIR6QH7z — Eros Now (@ErosNow) February 8, 2017

The Indian political crime thriller is written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma.