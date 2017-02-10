Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sarkar 3 To Hit Theatres on April 7
Image: Twitter/ Eros Now
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer-Sarkar 3 is set to release on April 7 this year.
The third installment in the 'Sarkar' franchise will also star Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.
Eros Now announced the release date of the movie on Twitter.
Get ready to hear गोविंदा chants once again! Our epic film #Sarkar3 is all set to release on 7 April 2017. @SrBachchan @RGVzoomin pic.twitter.com/yFmIR6QH7z
— Eros Now (@ErosNow) February 8, 2017
"Get ready to hear Govinda chants once again! Our epic film #Sarkar3 is all set to release on 7 April 2017. @SrBachchan @RGVzoomin," it wrote.
The Indian political crime thriller is written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma.
Recommended For You
- India vs Bangladesh, Day 2: Superman Kohli & Saha Steal Show
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS to Launch in India on March 3
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Nominees For Best Actor
- Virat Kohli & Wriddhiman Saha: The New Masters of DRS
- Hrithik Roshan Slams Tommy Hilfiger For Using His Sons' Picture Without Permission