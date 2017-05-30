Amitabh Bachchan Supports Mumbai Police's Sholay-inspired Campaign

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he supports a traffic and cyber crime awareness initiative by the Mumbai police. The cyber campaign involves the use of a dialogue from the actor's iconic film Sholay.

Amitabh on Monday shared a link of the Mumbai police's tweet about cyber crime, with the help of an image from Sholay.

We recommend a doctor for your liver & a driver for your car #ReelToReal pic.twitter.com/5REuemDSEs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 30, 2017

"Not the gun but awareness can be your biggest weapon against the online 'Gabbars' reel to real," the caption to the image read.

The image features Amitabh, Dharmendra and Hema Malini in a scene from "Sholay", and a blurb reads: "Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?"

The message on it reads: "Cyber criminals often ask questions that do not need to be answered by you at all."

Big B re-tweeted the link and wrote: "An initiative I support, Mumbai police awareness campaign on traffic, cyber crime... Based on my dialogues."

The 74-year-old thespian also urged his fans and followers to spread the message of cleanliness and to end open defecation.

"India has vowed to end open defecation. Spread the message of cleanliness through darwaza band (closed door) and support Swachh Bharat... I do," Amitabh wrote.

T 2439 -An initiative I support, @MumbaiPolice awareness campaign on traffic, cybercrime..based on my dialogues https://t.co/fZSnx91lgZ … pic.twitter.com/3BDyc6cP8q — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 29, 2017

On the acting front, Amitabh, who was last seen onscreen in filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3, is prepping for his next Thugs Of Hindostan with superstar Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

This will be the first time Amitabh and Aamir will be seen sharing screen space together.