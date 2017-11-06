GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor: Celebrities Praise Indian Women's Hockey Team

On Sunday, India edged past China 5-4 to win the title in Kakamigahara (Japan).

IANS

Updated:November 6, 2017, 2:28 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor: Celebrities Praise Indian Women's Hockey Team
Image: Yogen Shah


Mumbai: Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor expressed their joy after the Indian women hockey team won the women's Asia Cup hockey title.

On Sunday, India edged past China 5-4 to win the title in Kakamigahara (Japan).

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: India beats China in Asia Cup Hockey and become champion. Congratulations! you make us so proud!





Anupam Kher: Congratulations. Blue is beautiful. Jai Ho. Indian women's hockey team wins Asia Cup after 13 years.





Anil Kapoor: National game, national pride... Kudos to our girls for winning the Asia Cup 2017! Immensely proud!





Adnan Sami: Congratulations to our hockey team on winning the women's Asia Cup2017. Proud.





Shilpa Shetty: Congratulations to the Women's Hockey team. You go girls. So proud Womens hockey. Proud Moment.





Yami Gautam: Pride, achievement, honour. Our Indian Hockey Women team defined it for us.



