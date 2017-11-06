Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor: Celebrities Praise Indian Women's Hockey Team
On Sunday, India edged past China 5-4 to win the title in Kakamigahara (Japan).
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor expressed their joy after the Indian women hockey team won the women's Asia Cup hockey title.
Here's what the celebrities tweeted:
Amitabh Bachchan: India beats China in Asia Cup Hockey and become champion. Congratulations! you make us so proud!
Anupam Kher: Congratulations. Blue is beautiful. Jai Ho. Indian women's hockey team wins Asia Cup after 13 years.
Anil Kapoor: National game, national pride... Kudos to our girls for winning the Asia Cup 2017! Immensely proud!
Adnan Sami: Congratulations to our hockey team on winning the women's Asia Cup2017. Proud.
Shilpa Shetty: Congratulations to the Women's Hockey team. You go girls. So proud Womens hockey. Proud Moment.
Yami Gautam: Pride, achievement, honour. Our Indian Hockey Women team defined it for us.
