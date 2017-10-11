Amitabh Bachchan Turns 75: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Wish The Legendary Actor
From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities, everyone wished the legendary actor a very Happy Birthday on social media.
From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities, everyone wished the legendary actor on his big day.
“Birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, film icon as well as unstinting advocate of social causes & nation building missions #PresidentKovind,” wrote the official Twitter handle of President of India.
Birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, film icon as well as unstinting advocate of social causes & nation building missions #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 11, 2017
PM Modi, too, prayed for the actor’s “long and healthy” life and tweeted, “Happy birthday @SrBachchan! India is proud of his cinematic brilliance & support to many social causes. I pray for his long & healthy life.”
Happy birthday @SrBachchan! India is proud of his cinematic brilliance & support to many social causes. I pray for his long & healthy life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2017
Ranveer Singh declared October 11 as “Amitabh Bachchan Day” and wished everyone “Happy Amitabh Bachchan Day to all”
Happy Amitabh Bachchan Day to all ! 😍❤️🙏🏽 @SrBachchan #greatestofalltime pic.twitter.com/RRphkbfnEg— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 10, 2017
Sharing a picture with the megastar, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Happy birthday Amit uncle. @SrBachchan .. hoping this is the year you release the amazing music you played us on day. Lots of love.”
Happy birthday Amit uncle. @SrBachchan .. hoping this is the year you release the amazing music you played us on👇🏾 day. Lots of love. pic.twitter.com/XG1GVytDGf— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 11, 2017
Anil Kapoor said, “Happy Birthday @SrBachchan! You're just as magnificent on screen today as you were in Saat Hindustani! #legend!”
Happy Birthday @SrBachchan! You're just as magnificent on screen today as you were in Saat Hindustani! #legend! pic.twitter.com/m2UFoWC52y— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 11, 2017
Former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virendra Sehwag also extended their warm wishes to Bachchan and called him the “greatest superstar”.
A very happy birthday to a superstar and a awesome gentleman.....ask me @SrBachchan— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 10, 2017
Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan tweeted, “Happy Birthday @SrBachchan! Your energy and enthusiasm is infectious.”
Happy Birthday @SrBachchan!— Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) October 11, 2017
Your energy and enthusiasm is infectious 🕺🏻
This one's just for you Amit Ji pic.twitter.com/DiOOymQFgb
Singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “On @SrBachchan 's birthday, here's Shri Harivanshrai Bachchan -saab's legendary poem "Agneepath". Truly, words to live and die by.”
On @SrBachchan 's birthday, here's Shri Harivanshrai Bachchan -saab's legendary poem "Agneepath". Truly, words to live and die by. pic.twitter.com/T3Ocu752sX— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 11, 2017
