Amitabh Bachchan Turns 75: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Wish The Legendary Actor

From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities, everyone wished the legendary actor a very Happy Birthday on social media.

Updated:October 11, 2017, 2:05 PM IST
Image Courtesy: PTI
Amitabh Bachchan, who started out in films in the late ‘60s, still continues to enjoy a loyal fan base from all across the globe. Today when the nation’s favourite megastar turned a year older, people from various walks of life sent their best wishes to the superstar.

From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities, everyone wished the legendary actor on his big day.

“Birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, film icon as well as unstinting advocate of social causes & nation building missions #PresidentKovind,” wrote the official Twitter handle of President of India.




PM Modi, too, prayed for the actor’s “long and healthy” life and tweeted, “Happy birthday @SrBachchan! India is proud of his cinematic brilliance & support to many social causes. I pray for his long & healthy life.”




Ranveer Singh declared October 11 as “Amitabh Bachchan Day” and wished everyone “Happy Amitabh Bachchan Day to all”




Sharing a picture with the megastar, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Happy birthday Amit uncle. @SrBachchan .. hoping this is the year you release the amazing music you played us on day. Lots of love.”




Anil Kapoor said, “Happy Birthday @SrBachchan! You're just as magnificent on screen today as you were in Saat Hindustani! #legend!”




Former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virendra Sehwag also extended their warm wishes to Bachchan and called him the “greatest superstar”.




Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan tweeted, “Happy Birthday @SrBachchan! Your energy and enthusiasm is infectious.”




Singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “On @SrBachchan 's birthday, here's Shri Harivanshrai Bachchan -saab's legendary poem "Agneepath". Truly, words to live and die by.”


