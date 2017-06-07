Amitabh Bachchan Unveils Dhanush, Kajol-starrer VIP 2 Teaser

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the teaser of VIP 2 on Wednesday. Directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, the film stars Dhanush, Kajol, Amala Paul and Vivek in pivotal roles.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 hit film Vella Illa Pattathari also called VIP and it's the first time that Soundarya has teamed up with her brother-in-law Dhanush.

Big B took to Twitter and wrote, "T 2448 - my friend my co-star my friends Son in law .. DHANUSH .. his new film trailer .. all the best" while sharing the teaser.

T 2448 - my friend my co star my friends Son in law .. DHANUSH .. his new film trailer .. all the best https://t.co/kO6ngiVSRG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2017

Even though the film's teaser doesn't divulge any details about Kajol's character, Dhanush's character builds up the interest.

The film is being jointly produced by Dhanush and Kalaipuli S. Thanu.