GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Aadar Jain to Bollywood

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan welcomed grandson of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor Aadar Jain. He has entered the industry with Qaidi Band which released on Friday.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2017, 7:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Aadar Jain to Bollywood
Image courtesy: Reuters
Mumbai: At a time when the debate around nepotism is a hot topic in Bollywood, megastar Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Aadar Jain, the grandson of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, to Bollywood, saying "we are family".

Aadar, who is Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima's son, has entered the industry with Qaidi Band, which released on Friday.

"Aadar Jain. His first film. Wishing you the very best Aadar... Love and blessings... We are family," Big B tweeted on Sunday.



Entertainment banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) is launching Aadar and debutante Anya Singh through the Habib Faisal directorial. The banner has previously launched actors like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Qaidi Band is about the plight of undertrials and how they form a band together.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Special CBI Court To Pronounce Sentence On dera Chief Inside Rohtak Jail Today

Special CBI Court To Pronounce Sentence On dera Chief Inside Rohtak Jail Today

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.