Amy Jackson To Make American TV Debut With Supergirl Season 3
Amy Jackson began her career as a model and has since worked in Hindi and southern cinema.
Amy Jackson attends the Eva Longoria Global Gift Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Image: Getty Images)
Mumbai: Actress Amy Jackson will be seen making her debut in American showbiz with the third season of superhero action-adventure television series Supergirl.
Amy will be seen playing Saturn Girl in the third season of the series.
The actress on Monday night tweeted: "Finally! So now you know what I've been getting up to in Canada over the past couple of weeks! 'Supergirl' new recruit Saturn Girl."
Supergirl, played by Melissa Benoist will be getting a helping hand from Saturn Girl, reports deadline.com.
Saturn Girl, also known as Imra Ardeen, is a kind, smart, and strong-willed hero who uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need. She was born on Titan, one of Saturn's moons, and arrives on Earth to help Supergirl battle one of her biggest threats.
Amy began her career as a model and has since worked in Hindi and southern cinema. In India, she will next be seen starring in 2.0, the sequel to Robot.
The series, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.
FINALLY! So now you know what I've been getting up to in Canada over the past couple of weeks 😛 #SuperGirl new recruit #SaturnGirl— Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) September 25, 2017
