An Emotionally Moving Film: Rajkumar Hirani on Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who gave inputs for Sachin: A Billion Dreams, says the docu-drama on cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is an "inspiring and emotionally moving film".

Tendulkar himself wanted superstar Aamir Khan and Hirani to watch the rough edit of the biographical drama and share their suggestions.

"Anjali wanted Abhijat Joshi, Aamir and me to see the rough edit of the film and share our suggestions and views. We all are Sachin fans. We happily did that. It's an inspiring and emotionally moving film. Worth a watch for everyone," Hirani said in a statement.

Narrated by Tendulkar himself, Sachin: A Billion Dreams takes viewers on an inspirational journey and tells how a Mumbai boy went on to become the "God of Cricket". The movie was released on May 26.

The film has been written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 Not Out Productions.