Anaarkali of Arrah Teaser: Sonam Kapoor Floored by Swara Bhaskar's Act

The teaser of Swara Bhaskar's Anaarkali of Aarah is finally here. In a surprising move, the film's teaser and Swara's character has been unveiled by actress Sonam Kapoor.

"The one person who has my back at all times, my sister and one of my best friends Swara Bhaskar. Her new movie 'Anarkali Of Aaraah' is going to be out soon and I have the honour of putting it out there," Sonam posted on Instagram on Saturday.

So I've seen this movie(obviously I get to see it first!) and I've howled and cried at how magnificent @reallyswara is in it. To see female empowerment at its most entertaining and heart wrenching see the teaser at 3.00 pm IST on all my social media platforms! A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:37pm PST

The film, slated to release on March 24, features Swara as an erotic singer who is popular for her double-meaning songs.

The two of them will be seen working together in Veerey Di Wedding.