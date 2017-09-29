GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor And Others Steal the Limelight at Judwaa 2 Screening

Going by the confidence with which young star kids carry themselves, they are indeed ready to embrace the world of showbiz and glitz.

Updated:September 29, 2017, 10:16 AM IST
Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor And Others Steal the Limelight at Judwaa 2 Screening
Image: Yogen Shah
While we all wait for popular Bollywood stars to officially launch their kids into showbiz industry, it is interesting to see how the next generation of stars are making headlines and ensuring the industry knows them well. No, we aren't talking about what these youngsters are busy sharing on social media. Instead, it is about their presence at movie screenings and other key events to make their presence felt. And going by the confidence with which they carry themselves, they are indeed ready to embrace the world of showbiz and glitz.

On Thursday night, the Dhawans invited close friends and family to attend the special screening of their much-anticipated film Judwaa 2.

The film which releases across today has been directed by David Dhawan and features Varun Dhawan in a double role.

An official remake of the 1997 blockbuster Salman Khan's Judwaa, offers an interesting blend of action, comedy and romance.

While the screening saw the presence of Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, these young star kids stole the show.

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar

Sohail Khan's sons Nirvaan & Arhaan

Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty


Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey

