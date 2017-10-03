Andrew Garfield Searched For True Self With Mushrooms

Actor Andrew Garfield took hallucinogenic mushrooms to go "to the depths" and find his "true self".The Hacksaw Ridge actor wanted to go "to the depths" and beyond the "hell of being a human" to find answers within himself, reports femalefirst.co.uk.He said: "(It was about) going to the depths, past what you call the first layer, which is 'Everything's great!', to the second -- the hell of being a human. Inadequacies. Jealousies. Terror. Fear. Paranoia. Self-loathing. The s**t."What's underneath, the third layer, is the true self, and I'm interested in that, in what Cat Stevens talked about when he said, 'The answer lies within, (so) why not take a look?' "